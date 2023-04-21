Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at National Bankshares

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOM.U. Raymond James lowered shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a 17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a 50.00 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

TSE HOM.U opened at C$12.94 on Tuesday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$469.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 8.31%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

