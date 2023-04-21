Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bunzl Price Performance
BZLFF stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76.
About Bunzl
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunzl (BZLFF)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.