Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BZLFF stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

