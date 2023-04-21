BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $12,000.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,923,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $11,500.00.
- On Monday, April 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $11,500.00.
- On Wednesday, April 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.
- On Monday, April 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $5,950.00.
- On Monday, April 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $5,950.00.
- On Friday, March 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.
- On Wednesday, March 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $5,900.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $5,500.00.
- On Friday, March 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $5,650.00.
BurgerFi International Trading Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:BFI opened at $1.11 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFI. State Street Corp grew its stake in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
BurgerFi International Company Profile
BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
