C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $339.82 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 4.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.31% of S&P Global worth $339,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in S&P Global by 27.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.03. 346,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,144. The stock has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.56. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

