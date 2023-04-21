C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $675,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.87. 407,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.99 and a 200-day moving average of $233.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.