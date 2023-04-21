C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 16,713 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 3.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $253,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 924.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 50,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.80.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.27. 345,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average of $152.71. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $179.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

