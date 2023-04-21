C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 36 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

SNPS traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.76. The stock had a trading volume of 273,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,023. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $392.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

