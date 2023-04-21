C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.69

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.69 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14.70 ($0.18). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 14.90 ($0.18), with a volume of 13,928 shares.

C4X Discovery Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 9.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.38 and a beta of 0.36.

About C4X Discovery

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

Featured Articles

