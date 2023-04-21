Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$261.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.26 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Calix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.67.

CALX stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Calix by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 105,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

