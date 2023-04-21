Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-261 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.26 million.

Shares of CALX opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.67.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

