Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 25th

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.03. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 194.36% and a negative net margin of 10,758.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Calyxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) by 2,715.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,112 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

