Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Short Interest Update

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,780,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 13,790,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. 2,372,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 54.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

