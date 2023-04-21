Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 285

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 285 ($3.53) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

GKP opened at GBX 154 ($1.91) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 196.45. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 130.20 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 321 ($3.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.03 million, a PE ratio of 162.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4,105.26%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

