Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.55

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.55 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 5.63 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,294,357 shares trading hands.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 474.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.51. The stock has a market cap of £18.57 million, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.77.
About Canadian Overseas Petroleum
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighboring wind farm to power production facilities.
