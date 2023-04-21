Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$107.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$109.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$108.82 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$86.42 and a 12 month high of C$111.43. The stock has a market cap of C$101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.7266754 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total transaction of C$278,934.48. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

