Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Update

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.1 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Canoe EIT Income Fund stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

