Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) by 244.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canoo were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth approximately $865,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canoo by 166.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 59,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOEV opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Canoo Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.26.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

