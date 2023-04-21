Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EMR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 233,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,343. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

