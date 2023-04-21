Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of INTF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. 2,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,458. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $978.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.