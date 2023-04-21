Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP remained flat at $22.33 during midday trading on Friday. 106,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,249. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

