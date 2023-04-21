Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 168 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $80.99 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

