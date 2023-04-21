Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 71,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $156.25. The company had a trading volume of 99,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $161.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average of $151.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

