Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Capri by 99.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

