Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$8.75 at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CS. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Capstone Copper from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$491.63 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.3368687 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.