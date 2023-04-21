Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 28,786 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,684,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,329,387. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $237.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

