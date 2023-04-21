Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in Fortis in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 101,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

