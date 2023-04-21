Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 1.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $9,218,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Unilever by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.30. 608,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,277. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Stories

