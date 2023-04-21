Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Novartis Trading Up 0.8 %

NVS traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 597,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,196. The company has a market cap of $219.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

