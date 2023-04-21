Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 89,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $430.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.69 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 51.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 210.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Carriage Services by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

