Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

