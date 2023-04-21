Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.77

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.77 and last traded at $88.33, with a volume of 19721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,724. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.