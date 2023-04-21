Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Up 3.3%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.48. 2,853,323 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,813,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.