CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Lowered to $195.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

CDW Trading Down 0.3 %

CDW stock opened at $164.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

