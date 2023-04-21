Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FUN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. 10,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,581. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.57. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $365.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

About Cedar Fair



Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

