CEEK VR Trading 13.5% Lower This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $61.65 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00028953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020538 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,273.69 or 1.00048680 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07980423 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,445,348.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

