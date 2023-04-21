Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,520,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 51,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 8,548,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,672,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.