Centene (NYSE:CNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.42.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Centene by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,839,000 after acquiring an additional 332,702 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Centene by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,578,000 after buying an additional 179,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also

