Centene (NYSE:CNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.42.
Shares of CNC opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56.
In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Centene by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,839,000 after acquiring an additional 332,702 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Centene by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,578,000 after buying an additional 179,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
