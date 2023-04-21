CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNP. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.89.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,736,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

