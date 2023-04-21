Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Central Garden & Pet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.90 EPS.

Shares of CENTA opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,238,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 484,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $13,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after buying an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after buying an additional 46,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $1,746,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

