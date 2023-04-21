Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 25,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,636. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.74.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

