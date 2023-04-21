Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 4.0% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,032 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $61.66.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

