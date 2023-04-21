Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.43. The company had a trading volume of 871,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $255.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.85.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

