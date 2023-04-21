Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes $307,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.81.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.91. The company had a trading volume of 704,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,556. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $292.32. The company has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

