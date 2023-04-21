Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.93. 138,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.