Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 532 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

COST traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $506.53. 510,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $591.90. The company has a market cap of $224.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

