Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $7.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 million, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 2.53. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Century Casinos by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

