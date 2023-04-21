Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of IPSC opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72.

In other news, insider Luis Borges sold 15,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $55,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,083 shares in the company, valued at $884,244.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

