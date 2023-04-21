CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Update

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,554. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

