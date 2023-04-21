China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 219,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
China Automotive Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. 55,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,228. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $139.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $9.70.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
