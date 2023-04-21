China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 219,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. 55,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,228. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $139.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 191,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

