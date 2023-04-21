China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Update

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,808,800 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 1,671,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,088.0 days.
China Medical System Price Performance
China Medical System stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. China Medical System has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.
China Medical System Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Medical System (CHSYF)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for China Medical System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Medical System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.